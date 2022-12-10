Expand / Collapse search
Emory Healthcare responds to 'disrespectful' TikTok about maternity patients

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:39PM
TikTok
FOX 5 Atlanta
EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL MIDTOWN article

Emory University Hospital Midtown

ATLANTA - Emory Healthcare called a viral TikTok featuring several Emory University Hospital Midtown nurses "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" to maternity patients.

The health system said in a statement it took "appropriate actions" against the "former employees" after an investigation.

Emory said the video did not represent the health system's "commitment to patient- and family-centered care."

"Emory Healthcare is committed to providing empathetic, high-quality care to our community, and our patients come first," the statement said, in part.

In the video, multiple nurses shared their "icks," a trend on TikTok where people share things that bother them. It was about 52 seconds long. 

The account @hanhinton on TikTok, where the video was originally posted, had only one public post on Saturday. 

Although the original video was deleted, other TikTok users shared duets reacting to it.