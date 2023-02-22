EPA chief, Ohio governor drink tap water near train derailment site after heavy criticism

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:58 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

EPA chief, Ohio governor drink tap water near train derailment site after heavy criticism

By Chris Pandolfo
Published 
Ohio
FOX News
Drinking water Ohio derailment article

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Rep. Bill Johnson, right, drink tap water during a visit to a woman's home near the site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Pool/Fox News)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan volunteered to drink tap water on a visit to a woman's home in East Palestine, Ohio, personally demonstrating that the water is safe following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3. 

Dozens of rail cars, including 11 carrying toxic chemicals, derailed as the train passed through the town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Officials conducted a controlled burn of the spilled chemicals to prevent an explosion, releasing large plumes of dangerous chemicals into the air that left foul smells in the area and has reportedly made livestock and pets sick.

EPA officials have said that air and water testing has not found chemicals at a level of concern. However, critics including Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have called on top officials to drink the water from the area if they really believe it is safe.

BUTTIGIEG POINTS FINGER AT RAIL INDUSTRY AFTER OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT; GOP OFFICIALS CITE BIDEN ADMIN POLICIES

DeWine, Regan and Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, did so during a visit to a woman's home on Tuesday. 

"Would someone want to drink the water?" the woman asked. The officials readily agreed, and she directed them to where they could find glasses, which were then passed around.

Drinking-water-Ohio-derailment-II.jpg

EPA Administrator Michael Regan holds a glass of tap water inside a woman's East Palestine, Ohio, home, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Pool/Fox News)

JD VANCE CHALLENGES BIDEN'S EPA ADMIN TO DRINK POTENTIALLY CONTAMINATED OHIO WATER IF HE CLAIMS IT'S SAFE

"We believe in science, so we don't feel like we're being your guinea pig, but we don't mind proving to you that we believe the water is safe," Regan said. 

The officials gave a quick toast to the homeowner and drank the tap water.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: 15K POUNDS OF CONTAMINATED SOIL, 1.1 M GALLONS OF CONTAMINATED WATER EXCAVATED FROM SITE

"That's good," observed Regan. "That's really cold coming from the tap." 

Drinking-water-Ohio-derailment-III.jpg

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine raises his hand to volunteer to drink a glass of tap water during a visit to a woman's home in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Pool/Fox News)

"I think, you know, the peace of mind is what we have to continue to … it's very understandable why you'd be worried. People are worried," DeWine said. 

The governor estimated the physical cleanup at the derailment site is "about half done." So far, about 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been excavated from the site, Nortfolk Southern said Monday. 

"It's a slow process, but there's a lot of people here doing it," DeWine told the homeowner.  

"That makes us feel better," she replied.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com. 