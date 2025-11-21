Equine herpes outbreak causing event cancellations in Arizona

The Brief Three cases of Equine Herpes Virus have been confirmed in Arizona, according to state agriculture officials. The virus can be deadly to horses because it can affect a horse's respiratory and nervous system functions. To limit the threat, 10 arenas and producers across Arizona decided to pull back the reins on their events.



Some big events have been canceled across Arizona due to an Equine Herpes (EHV-1) outbreak.

The backstory:

The Department of Agriculture says three cases have been confirmed in Arizona, and the virus can be deadly for horses, because Equine Herpes Virus can affect a horse's respiratory and nervous system functions.

Local perspective:

Kaitlin Schuck, who lives in Wickenburg, returned to Arizona with her horses to learn of an EHV-1 outbreak linked to events in Texas and Oklahoma.

"I was kind of at ground zero where this seemed to have started," Schuck said.

"We’re in the process of tracing back all of the horses that have since come back from events in Oklahoma and Texas," said Dr. Ryan Wolker, State Veterinarian for the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

"I've been temping my horses and keeping an eye on them. The ones that were there and obviously kind of the whole barn because now they're in close proximity with each other," Schuck said.

Luckily, her horses are healthy, but the state has confirmed multiple asymptomatic cases in Arizona.

What Officials Are Doing:

To limit the threat, 10 arenas and producers across Arizona decided to pull back the reins on their events, canceling them through Nov. 27.

"Slow down. Take a moment. And let's see if we can get everything isolated, come up with some protocols to which we can move forward from there," said Kyle Chrisman, President of Roper Nation.

"A lot of people make their money traveling with them, but you're not going to make any more on them if they're sick and you can't ride them anyways," said Caleb Brangham, Roper Nation Foreman.

Although not required, the state does recommend postponing these events.

"No horse's life or livelihood of this community is worth one jackpot," Schuck said.

"The horse is the most important thing about our events, the equestrian events. Without the horse, there would be nothing," Chrisman added.

The state also has implemented movement restrictions. The health certificate is only valid for five days, instead of the standard 30, and the horses must not have any signs of the virus.