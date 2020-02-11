Even as deadly coronavirus continues to spread, fears appear to be dwindling in Arizona

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China (now designated as COVID-19 by WHO) has killed over 1,000 people, and infected over 42,000 people in China alone.

In the U.S., 13 people have been infected with the virus, with one patient found in Arizona. However, fears over the deadly virus seem to be dwindling in the Grand Canyon State.

For a time, students at ASU were on edge, after a person described as a "member of the Arizona State University community" was diagnosed with the virus. There was even an online petition calling for classes to be cancelled, so that facilities can be cleaned.

Now, ASU's Tempe campus feels more like a typical college environment, with fewer students sporting masks.

"A few people are still wearing masks, but most aren't wearing masks anymore," said one student.

Students say things have changed.

"There was that one case initially of one person in ASU community that had it, but since it hasn't spread or come onto campus, I think people are less concerned now," said another student.

John Risi, a nurse practitioner with FastMed Urgent Care, says requests for masks are way down.

"Initially, we were seeing waves of students come in," said Risi. "They were very afraid and over the past couple of weeks, it's really died down. I feel the level of fear has been brought down."

Risi also says people have taken the coronavirus so much more seriously than the flu, even though the flu has infected and killed more people. He thinks it's because people are more familiar with the flu, and there is a vaccine to battle it. COVID-19, meanwhile, is new, and therefore, more alarming.