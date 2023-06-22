Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: June 23-25

From the Phoenix Pancakes & Booze Art Show to immersive yoga at a Leonardo da Vinci exhibit, here's a few fun events to check out in the Valley this weekend.

Phoenix

Bloom Into Summer Night Pop Up & Mini Fashion Show

"Come out and support local businesses, drink, eat, shop and dance!"

June 24

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Greenwood Brewing

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bloom-into-summer-night-pop-up-mini-fashion-show-tickets-649959334867

Taylor vs. Harry at Found:RE Phoenix

"The pool deck will be styles out in everything Taylor and Harry and a DJ spinning Taylor and Harry all day. Get ready to rock your favorite swimsuit and meet us poolside!"

June 24

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-music-mashup-pool-party-series-taylor-vs-harry-tickets-653281100357

June DTPHX Drag Disco Brunch

"Get ready to unleash your pride and join us for a celebration of love, identity, and empowerment at our Pride-themed Disco Drag Brunch.

We will have a savory and sweet bottomless brunch buffet with Champagne included in every package, specialty brunch cocktails, a DJ, and an even more over-the-top FABULOUS show!"

June 24

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

$60+

Kahvi Coffee + Cafe

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/june-dtphx-drag-disco-brunch-pride-celebration-tickets-646481823537

Roosevelt Row Summer 2023 Saturday Night A.R.T.S. Market

Local businesses sell their wares in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

June 24

7 p.m. - 12 p.m.

Roosevelt Row

https://www.instagram.com/rooseveltrowcdc/

The Phoenix Pancakes & Booze Art Show

"Picture this: Pancakes sizzlin', beers flowin', and art slappin' the walls like it's the Sistine Chapel. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of wild childs chowing down on unlimited pancakes and losing their minds to live DJs and body painting.

Join the biggest damn pop-up art extravaganza to shake North America in the past decade! We're 14 years deep, serving up piping hot FREE PANCAKES and unleashing the freshest talent this nation has to offer."

June 24

8 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

$10 - $20

The Duce

https://www.pancakesandbooze.com/phoenix

Scottsdale

Children’s Learning and Play Festival

"The Children’s Learning and Play Festival is a free event that is open to the public and features children’s authors, illustrators, music, live performances, rides, STEM activations, local business vendors and a host of interactive activities for toddlers, children and young adults."

June 24

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://www.mcdowellsonoran.org/arizona-childrens-learning-and-play-festival

Courtesy: McDowell Sonoran Conservancy

Leonardo: The Universal Man / Immersive Yoga

"Leonardo: The Universal Man will transport you into the Genius Mind of the original "Renaissance Man" using state of the art immersive design, light, sound, and projection technology."

Additionally, yoga classes are being offered on Saturday. Tickets are limited.

Through the end of June; last weekend

$24.99+

Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix

https://immersiveleonardo.com/phoenix

Courtesy: Impact Museums

Tempe

Tempe Marketplace’s Summer Splash Party

"Come cool off with firetruck hoses and and fun backyard water games. Enjoy ice cream, giveaways, entertainment by Funergy and more.

The first 200 people will receive a complementary scoop of ice cream."

June 25

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tempe Marketplace

https://tempemarketplace.com/events/splash









