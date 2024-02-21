Ewen MacIntosh, Ricky Gervais’ ‘The Office’ actor, dies at 50

article

Ewen MacIntosh, a Welsh actor and comedian best known for his role as accountant Keith Bishop in the British version of "The Office," has died. He was 50.

Original "Office" show creator Ricky Gervais on Wednesday posted about MacIntosh’s death on X , the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling him an "absolute original."

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away," Gervais wrote. "An absolute original. RIP."

The actor’s cause of death was not immediately known.

Gervais’ tribute came after MacIntosh’s death was announced by his management company.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," Just Right Management wrote on X .

"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year," the post added.

MacIntosh became known for his role as the deadpan accountant Keith Bishop in the original British mockumentary TV sitcom, which aired between 2001 and 2003 and famously inspired the Emmy-winning American version starring Steve Carell.

MacIntosh later joined Gervais for a cameo on the Netflix series "After Life." He had roles in other television shows like "Miranda" and "Little Britain."

