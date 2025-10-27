Ex-Arizona Cardinal arrested; Globe still recovering after deadly floods l Morning News Brief

article

From the arrest of a former Arizona Cardinals running back to a town east of the Valley that is still recovering a month after deadly flash floods hit the area, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 27.

1. Ex-NFL star arrested

What we know:

Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested in Texas, according to jail records.

Dig deeper:

Peterson played 15 seasons in the NFL, including a stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Read more

2. Possible serial killer linked to missing TV anchor

What we know:

Authorities revealed that a man once named a person of interest in the disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was responsible for the 2006 killing of a Wisconsin woman and may have been responsible for other murders.

The backstory:

Huisentruit vanished on June 27, 1995, after calling a colleague to say she was on her way to work but never arriving. Police found signs of a struggle outside her apartment, including a pair of high heels and a bent car key near her car. She was declared legally dead in 2001, though her body has never been found.

Read more

3. Globe residents still recovering after deadly floods

What we know:

It's been a month since deadly flooding hit the city of Globe, located east of the Valley, killing two people there and another woman nearby, while also destroying many homes and businesses.

Local perspective:

In the heart of downtown Globe along Broad Street, there are several businesses that have been able to reopen since the flooding, but still many that are behind these fences, the owners unsure when or if they'll ever reopen.

"There's still so much to be done, to be honest," said Michelle Sallows.

Read more

4. Hurricane Melissa

What we know:

Hurricane Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength Monday as it neared Jamaica, where forecasters said it would unleash catastrophic flooding, multiple landslides and extensive infrastructure damage. It would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record keeping began in 1851.

Dig deeper:

Category 5 is the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph (250 kph). Melissa would be the strongest hurricane in recorded history to directly hit the small Caribbean nation, said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Read more

5. West Valley storage facility fire

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast