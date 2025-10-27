Arizona weather forecast: High temperatures climbing in Phoenix

The Brief High temperatures will be above-average this week in the Valley. On Oct. 27, the high in Phoenix will be about 90 degrees. Highs will dip into the upper-80s by Halloween.



A sunny, dry and warm week ahead!

What To Expect:

In the Valley, the forecast high temperature will consistently run above average this week. The high is expected to reach 90 degrees on Monday. It will climb to 92 on Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday. While the highs will climb into the 90s the next several days, mornings will still be lovely. The forecast lows fall into the low to middle 60s throughout the work week.

In the High Country, the weather pattern is perfect for beautiful fall weather! The forecast high sits in the 60s throughout the next several days in Flagstaff. It will be a touch breezy, particularly by Wednesday, and plenty of sunshine should help the fall foliage thrive.

Halloween Forecast:

While there is no chance for rain in the forecast, this is actually good news for trick-or-treaters. This Friday it will be sunny and warm in the mid 80s to near 90 around the Valley. By the evening, the temperature will slip into the low 80s to middle 70s. It will be dry and clear, with generally light winds. Perfect for handing out candy or walking around your neighborhood.

