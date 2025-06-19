Ex-Arizona music teacher accused of child porn

The Brief A former Phoenix music teacher is accused of producing and distributing child porn. Authorities say Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga, 36, targeted female minors between 2015 and 2019. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the FBI at 210-225-6741.



A Texas man who used to teach in Phoenix is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, and authorities say there could be victims in Arizona.

The backstory:

Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga, 36, was arrested last December. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, at least three videos distributed on the dark web showed Lechuga with minors.

At the time of his arrest, Lechuga was working as a professor in Laredo. Prior to that, authorities say he worked as a private teacher in Phoenix and allegedly offered "private music lessons targeted toward minors."

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe Lechuga targeted female students between 2015 and 2019.

"If convicted, Lechuga faces up to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography as well as a maximum of 20 years for each count of distributing it," authorities said. "All charges also carry as possible penalty a $250,000 maximum fine."

What you can do:

The FBI asks anyone who believes they were a victim of Lechuga, or knows someone who may have been a victim to call them at 210-225-6741. You can also fill out an online form at https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/PXCastanedaVictims/.