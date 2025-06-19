Ex-Arizona music teacher accused of child porn

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Central Phoenix, Rio Verde/Salt River, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Ex-Arizona music teacher accused of child porn

By and
Published  June 19, 2025 7:07am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Former Phoenix teacher facing child porn charges: FBI

Former Phoenix teacher facing child porn charges: FBI

A Texas teacher is accused of producing and distributing child pornography and authorities say there could be victims in Arizona.

The Brief

    • A former Phoenix music teacher is accused of producing and distributing child porn.
    • Authorities say Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga, 36, targeted female minors between 2015 and 2019.
    • Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the FBI at 210-225-6741.

PHOENIX - A Texas man who used to teach in Phoenix is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, and authorities say there could be victims in Arizona.

The backstory:

Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga, 36, was arrested last December. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, at least three videos distributed on the dark web showed Lechuga with minors.

At the time of his arrest, Lechuga was working as a professor in Laredo. Prior to that, authorities say he worked as a private teacher in Phoenix and allegedly offered "private music lessons targeted toward minors."

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe Lechuga targeted female students between 2015 and 2019.

"If convicted, Lechuga faces up to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography as well as a maximum of 20 years for each count of distributing it," authorities said. "All charges also carry as possible penalty a $250,000 maximum fine."

What you can do:

The FBI asks anyone who believes they were a victim of Lechuga, or knows someone who may have been a victim to call them at 210-225-6741. You can also fill out an online form at https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/PXCastanedaVictims/.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from news releases by the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas and the FBI.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixTexasNews