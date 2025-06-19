Ex-Arizona music teacher accused of child porn
PHOENIX - A Texas man who used to teach in Phoenix is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, and authorities say there could be victims in Arizona.
The backstory:
Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga, 36, was arrested last December. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, at least three videos distributed on the dark web showed Lechuga with minors.
At the time of his arrest, Lechuga was working as a professor in Laredo. Prior to that, authorities say he worked as a private teacher in Phoenix and allegedly offered "private music lessons targeted toward minors."
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe Lechuga targeted female students between 2015 and 2019.
"If convicted, Lechuga faces up to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography as well as a maximum of 20 years for each count of distributing it," authorities said. "All charges also carry as possible penalty a $250,000 maximum fine."
What you can do:
The FBI asks anyone who believes they were a victim of Lechuga, or knows someone who may have been a victim to call them at 210-225-6741. You can also fill out an online form at https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/PXCastanedaVictims/.