Ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader charged with California EDD fraud

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader charged with California EDD fraud

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A one-time top member of the notorious Aryan Brotherhood who claimed to have turned his life around after 45 years in prison is now charged with defrauding Northern Californians out of nearly $400,000 in unemployment benefits.

Michael Thompson, 69, was arrested Monday in Lake County. He and co-defendant Eric Hutchins, 45, are accused of taking advantage of at least 16 people last year as the state Employment Development Department was handing out money to help those whose jobs were lost because of business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutchins was arrested in late May, according to jail records.

They were expected to enter pleas on June 22. A message seeking comment from the county public defender’s office, which represents the men, wasn’t immediately returned after hours on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that the men, who had met in prison, bilked mainly homeless people or transients who were living off Social Security or disability payments by pretending to counsel them, the Sacramento Bee reported.

SEE ALSO: California gun bust leads to charges of $600,000 in pandemic-related EDD fraud

Thompson and Hutchins would convince the victims to provide information allowing them to apply for unemployment money from the state in their names and then inflated the victims’ incomes in order to receive the maximum amount, prosecutors said.

"Basically, the story was, ‘Oh, well, we’re going to apply for unemployment for you, we’ll take a fee and we’ll give you the rest,’ " county District Attorney Susan Krones told the paper on Wednesday. "And in most of these cases they never got any of the unemployment."

Thompson and Hutchins also were accused of falsely applying for EDD benefits themselves, alleging they were working while they were still in prison, and they are suspected of $1.5 million in loan fraud, authorities said.

California has said bogus EDD payouts to fraudsters — including prisoners on death row — cost it about $11 billion.

Thompson was paroled in mid-2019 after serving time for two 1973 murders in Orange County. He claimed to have been a high-ranking leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang who taught himself to read and earned college degrees while in prison.

He was paroled after turning on the group and cooperating with authorities in criminal cases.

Thompson became a life coach and drug counselor and was featured in several documentaries, portraying himself as a symbol of redemption, the Bee said.