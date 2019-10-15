Ex-Fort Worth officer free on bond following murder arrest; leaders call for change

A Fort Worth police officer who resigned before he could be fired is now charged with murder for the death of a woman.

Former Officer Aaron Dean, 34, was arrested for murder Monday night. He is no longer behind bars after posting at least 10% of his $200,000 bond.

Dean shot and killed 28-year-old Atatania Jefferson early Saturday after her neighbor on Allen Avenue called a non-emergency police number to report seeing her door open.

Body camera video shows the former officer walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn. Police said when he got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

After “perceiving a threat,” Dean can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before immediately shooting through the window and killing Jefferson.

Dean was arrested just hours after he handed in his resignation. Fort Worth Police Department Interim Chief Ed Kraus said he planned to fire Dean before he resigned for violating the department’s use of force policy.

Advertisement

On Monday, both Kraus and Mayor Betsy Price called Jefferson a victim and agreed the shooting was not justified.

“We received many calls from the community expressing their concerns and demands. And I assure you as chief of this department, I share those concerns and I demand a thorough, transparent and speedy investigation,” Chief Kraus said.

“The entire city is in pain. As a grandmother, a mother, a sister and an aunt, I can’t imagine anything worse and I’m so sorry. On behalf of the entire city of Fort Worth, I’m sorry,” Mayor Price said.

There have been nine officer-involved shootings in Fort Worth this year. The mayor wants a panel of national experts to review the department. She also plans to meet with the family privately.

Atatania Jefferson’s Family

Community activists and Jefferson’s family are calling for changes in the police department.

They said Jefferson, who was known to her family as Tay, had dreams of pursuing a career in medicine before her life was taken away.

Her aunt, two sisters and brother spoke out on Monday alongside attorney Lee Merritt. They want to let people know that the 28-year-old had a kind heart and always put others first.

She had recently moved into the home on Allen Avenue to help with her mother, whose health is declining. She also helped with her 8-year-old nephew Zion whom she was especially close to.

Tay was playing video games with Zion when she was shot and killed, the family said.

The little boy who witnessed the tragedy is remaining strong for the family.

“He’s my motivation and he’s my biggest encouragement in the middle of the night when I’m crying. He wakes up and tells me to breathe in my nose and out my mouth. He holds me. He hugs me. And these are the things I should be doing for him. But he’s helping me to be strong and I believe that’s because my sister had a big part in that,” said Amber Carr, Jeffreson’s sister.

“The family of Atatiana Jefferson is relieved that Aaron Dean has been arrested and charged with murder. We need to see this through to a vigorous prosecution and appropriate sentencing. The city of Fort Worth has much work to do to reform a brutal culture of policing,” Merritt said in a statement on behalf of the family.

Dean joined Fort Worth PD in 2017. He graduated from the police academy and became an officer in April of 2018.

Merritt said he should have been fired the night he murdered Jefferson.

Race & Culture Commission

Fort Worth city leaders have promised to listen to community concerns about the police department.

The city has taken a very unified and clear stance on Jefferson’s death, saying it never should have happened.

After police body camera video was released, a lot of people were very frustrated with what they saw. Many said the victim didn’t stand a chance in the few seconds she had after being approached by the officer.

“Aggravated. Irritated. I’m angry. I’m tired of us being mistreated, killed season of anger in the city of Fort Worth,” said Cory Session, who serves on the city’s Race and Culture Commission.

Sessions said the mayor and interim police chief did help to bring the temperature down and start the healing process for the city’s residents. But he believes Dean also needs to apologize.

“Make a formal apology. He needs to apologize to that family and say, ‘I messed up,’” he said.

Sessions works directly with the Criminal Justice Committee and is now working with the city and police department to develop a police review board.

Candidates will be brought in next week for a police monitor for the board.