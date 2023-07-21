Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM MST, Central Phoenix

Expert urges calm as some question whether extreme heat played a role in Phoenix propane fire

By
Published 
Updated 9:35PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Did heat play a role in Phoenix propane fire?

As the investigation into the massive fire at a Phoenix propane business continues, some are wondering if the recent heat wave played a role in the blaze. An expert, however, says people should not worry. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

PHOENIX - After a massive fire at a propane business in Phoenix, investigators are looking at a number of factors that could have caused the blaze.

The fire happened amid a historic heat wave in Phoenix, which is leading some to wonder if heat played a part in the fire.

"When that tank explodes suddenly, that vapor also explodes, so you have the combination of both of them. It’s devastating," said Mike Vukmir, President of Environmental Equipment Services in Casa Grande.

EES builds ASME Pressure Vessels. Vukmir said calculations to ensure tanks can withstand temperatures is part of their work, but temperatures aren’t the only factor in explosions.

"More the longevity for how it’s staying warm, 'cause you have to heat up the mass in the tank. So it’s sequential days that give you the problem," said Vukmir.

Storage guidelines for at-home propane tanks suggest to not store in areas exceeding 120F. For reference, temperatures on July 21 reached 119F.

Vukmire, however, said people should not be freaking out anytime soon.

"Because of the nature of where you may have them," said Vukmir. "In a car, or you may have them in a gas grill, they’re designed to release at 315psig."

This means at least in theory, the tanks won't explode until it hits 146F.

"There’s certainly no risk to cooking a steak with a propane tank," said Vukmir.