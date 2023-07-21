Expert urges calm as some question whether extreme heat played a role in Phoenix propane fire

After a massive fire at a propane business in Phoenix, investigators are looking at a number of factors that could have caused the blaze.

The fire happened amid a historic heat wave in Phoenix, which is leading some to wonder if heat played a part in the fire.

"When that tank explodes suddenly, that vapor also explodes, so you have the combination of both of them. It’s devastating," said Mike Vukmir, President of Environmental Equipment Services in Casa Grande.

EES builds ASME Pressure Vessels. Vukmir said calculations to ensure tanks can withstand temperatures is part of their work, but temperatures aren’t the only factor in explosions.

"More the longevity for how it’s staying warm, 'cause you have to heat up the mass in the tank. So it’s sequential days that give you the problem," said Vukmir.

Storage guidelines for at-home propane tanks suggest to not store in areas exceeding 120F. For reference, temperatures on July 21 reached 119F.

Vukmire, however, said people should not be freaking out anytime soon.

"Because of the nature of where you may have them," said Vukmir. "In a car, or you may have them in a gas grill, they’re designed to release at 315psig."

This means at least in theory, the tanks won't explode until it hits 146F.

"There’s certainly no risk to cooking a steak with a propane tank," said Vukmir.