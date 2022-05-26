Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Pottstown house explosion leaves 4 dead, at least 2 hurt

Published 
Updated May 27, 2022 6:36AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Officials: 4 dead, at least 2 hurt in Pottstown house explosion

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said 4 people were killed and at least 2 were hurt in a house explosion Thursday night. Two people are still missing, Keller said. There is no word on what caused the house to explode.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Four people are dead and at least two others are hurt following a house explosion Thursday night in Pottstown. 

Emergency responders were called to the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a house explosion.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller told reporters that two other people may be missing.

Photos posted to social media by reporter Evan Brandt show a massive field of debris. Brandt reports that adjacent homes were also damaged. 

Katie Washabaugh, who lives down the street from the explosion, told FOX 29 that her entire building shook. 

"We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building," Washabaugh said.

People in neighboring areas miles away reported feeling the explosion. 

There is no word on what caused the property to explode. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene in addition to local police and fire departments.

Pottstown House Explosion press conference

Authorities say four people were killed in a house explosion Thursday night in Pottstown, while two are injured.

People displaced by the house explosion were told to seek assistance from the Red Cross at Pottstown High School. 

Pottstown Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez said that all Pottstown schools will be closed on Friday.

Officials will provide another update on the house explosion Friday at 12 p.m.