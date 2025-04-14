Extreme heat affecting iconic cacti; airline faces deportation flight backlash | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the impact extreme heat has on an iconic cactus in the Sonoran Desert to the latest on the Doomsday Murder trial in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 14, 2025.
1. Extreme heat is having an impact on a desert icon
Arizona's iconic Saguaro cactus is dying off at an intense rate with the Desert Botanical Garden saying nearly 20% of their plants have died since 2020.
2. Airline company facing boycott calls
A deal between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Avelo Airlines to carry out deportation flights has prompted a petition signed by thousands of people to boycott the airline.
3. A new week for the Doomsday Murder trial
Vallow Daybell is acting as her own attorney in the case. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.
4. Bond reduced for Texas track meet murder suspect
Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony bonded out of jail on Monday after a judge agreed to reduce his $1 million bond.
5. Ex-MCAO detective pleads guilty to murder
John C. Byrd III was accused of second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death. The incident happened in July of 2024.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A partly cloudy and warm Monday in the Valley with about a 10% chance for rain.