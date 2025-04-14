Expand / Collapse search

Extreme heat affecting iconic cacti; airline faces deportation flight backlash | Nightly Roundup

Published April 14, 2025
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - From the impact extreme heat has on an iconic cactus in the Sonoran Desert to the latest on the Doomsday Murder trial in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 14, 2025.

1. Extreme heat is having an impact on a desert icon

Arizona and the Sonoran Desert's iconic Saguaro cacti are dying at intense rate due to extreme heat
Arizona and the Sonoran Desert's iconic Saguaro cacti are dying at intense rate due to extreme heat

Arizona's iconic Saguaro cactus is dying off at an intense rate with the Desert Botanical Garden saying nearly 20% of their plants have died since 2020.

2. Airline company facing boycott calls

Avelo Airlines deportation flight deal with Department of Homeland Security leads to boycott petition
Avelo Airlines deportation flight deal with Department of Homeland Security leads to boycott petition

A deal between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Avelo Airlines to carry out deportation flights has prompted a petition signed by thousands of people to boycott the airline.

3. A new week for the Doomsday Murder trial

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial moves into second week
Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial moves into second week

Vallow Daybell is acting as her own attorney in the case. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.

4. Bond reduced for Texas track meet murder suspect

Texas track meet stabbing suspect released after bond reduced to $250,000
Texas track meet stabbing suspect released after bond reduced to $250,000

Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony bonded out of jail on Monday after a judge agreed to reduce his $1 million bond.

5. Ex-MCAO detective pleads guilty to murder

John Byrd: Ex-MCAO detective pleads guilty to murder
John Byrd: Ex-MCAO detective pleads guilty to murder

John C. Byrd III was accused of second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death. The incident happened in July of 2024.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s, but a slim chance for rain in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s, but a slim chance for rain in Phoenix

A partly cloudy and warm Monday in the Valley with about a 10% chance for rain.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews