Fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick honored during ceremony at US Capitol

Members of Congress, law enforcement and others paid tribute to fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Wednesday, four weeks after the deadly riot at the Capitol complex.

Officer Sicknick died last month from injuries suffered during the January 6 riot. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to the Capitol to pay tribute to Sicknick as he lay in honor Tuesday night. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband also paid their respects.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks Wednesday to guests, which included members of the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the Secretary of Defense, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Air Force band singing sergeants sang a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

A send-off ceremony was held outside the steps of the Capitol for Officer Sicknick before his remains were transported to Arlington National Ceremony, where they will be interred.

"Through the heroism of Officer Sicknick and those who serve our country, God has truly shed his grace on us, on America, from sea … brotherhood… from sea to shining sea," Pelosi said. "May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with them and pray for them during this sad time."

Sicknick was a New Jersey native, a National Guard veteran and a 12-year member of the Capitol Police Force.

"He was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time on a day peace was shattered," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. "That Brian and his family were made to pay such a high price for his devoted service in the Capitol was a senseless tragedy, one that we are still grappling with. It’s left deep scars in this building, as have the tragic deaths of two of Brian’s fellow officers in the days since his passing."

Schumer said mental health counseling is available to officers who continue to recover from injuries related to the riot.

