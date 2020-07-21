Family asking driver involved in crash that killed 30-year-old man to come forward

The Valley family is remembering the life of a 30-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car over the weekend.

This happened on 33rd Avenue and Van Buren on the night of July 18. According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, the victim, Josue Soto, was crossing Van Buren on the east side of 33rd Avenue, at a marked crosswalk with no signal lights, when an SUV heading east on Van Buren struck Josue.

"The vehicle continued eastbound and failed to remain at the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Family remembers victim

"Day by day. It's just a shock for us. Something we don't expect to happen to anyone," said Israel Saenz, Josue's cousin.

Members of Josue Soto are begging for the driver who hit and killed their beloved family member to come forward.



"Wish there wasn't this kind of bad people in this world," said Saenz. "All I can say is whoever did it, just do the right thing: turn yourself in."

Josue's body was dragged nearly 100 yards from where he was struck. Now, balloons and candles have been placed where his body was found by witnesses.

Josue's family says he was caring, a good man who was walking home from work. Less than two weeks prior, Josue was hired at a tire shop.

"He told me he was excited that he found a job with everything going on with coronavirus," said Saenz.

Police detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out for the driver who they believe was driving a 2007 to 2010 white Saturn Outlook SUV, with front end passenger damage.

Meanwhile, the family has started a GoFundMe page, asking for help to cover funeral expenses.

"Anything to lay my cousin to rest," said Saenz.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

