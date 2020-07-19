Man dies in hit-and-run while crossing Phoenix street

article

A 30-year-old man has died in a hit-and-run crash near Van Buren Street and 33rd Avenue, Phoenix police say.

The crash happened on July 18 at 9:59 p.m. and involved a white 2007 to 2010 Saturn Outlook SUV traveling east on Van Buren.

The SUV hit Josue Soto, 30, while he was crossing a marked crosswalk. Soto later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.