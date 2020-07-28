Family, coworkers bid farewell to Phoenix's first Hispanic postmaster following COVID-related death

The family of Phoenix's postmaster said their final farewells on July 28.

Humberto "Junior" Trujillo, who was born and raised in the Valley, died due to COVID-19 complications. Trujillo, who was 61 when he died, was about to turn 62 in September 2020.

Trujillo, who worked 31 years for the United States Postal Service, became Phoenix's first Hispanic postmaster in 2015. At the time he became Phoenix's postmaster, Trujillo spoke with FOX 10 about how he helped build the post office near Van Buren and 48th Street before joining USPS.

"I am a brick builder by trade, and it's funny because now I built the building, I actually worked in the building," said Trujillo, during the 2015 interview. "It took about a year in 1994. I worked the back, I worked in the front, and now I'm working in the building as a postmaster."

Family, co-workers attend event to pay final respects

On July 28, a procession of mail trucks and co-workers lined up outside St. Agnes Church, near McDowell Road and 24th Street in Phoenix, to pay their final respects.

"I know he loved us a lot and we love him and we're gonna miss him," said Trujillo's grandson, Jaxon Rideau.

Trujillo was born and raised in Phoenix, and his family says his work ethic was admirable.

"Where he just grew up from a single mom off of 16th Street and Roosevelt, and it's just an amazing story to see what he's overcome and how he just pushed through," said Galindo.

Trujillo began his COVID-19 battle a month ago. His daughter, Mikayla Galindo, said in early July that a roller coaster of symptoms and complications ended her dad's life on July 15.

"The nurses held his hand, and one sang 'Amazing Grace,'" said Galindo shortly after Trujillo's death. "It just showed us how caring the staff is too."

