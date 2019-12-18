Family gives update on missing Diamond Martinez, 27, out of Glendale

Twenty-seven-year-old Diamond Martinez disappeared six weeks ago, last seen on foot in Litchfield Park.

A week ago, the Glendale Police Department came forward with news of her green Volkswagen being found.

Her sister, Nina Stokes, went to take a look and came across something disturbing. "There were items shoved under the seat which concerned me and it was like her favorite pair of pants," she said.

"I mean every girl has their favorite pair of pants, these are her's and they were shoved under the seat and they had smeared blood on the front of her pants and that's when my red flags went up," she went on to explain.

Her sister's stunning looks were pushing her to explore a modeling career. "She catches everybody's eye, she's a beautiful girl but she just glows where ever she is," she said.

But with no enemies, Stokes is left wondering why.

"I don't feel like I'm doing everything I can, like sometimes when I sleep, I don't feel right to sleep, I don't feel right to eat, I don't feel right to shower," Stokes expressed.

