'He didn't deserve this:' Family mourns Mesa man killed in hit-and-run crash

The family of a Mesa man is pleading for help after he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday, May 28.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., in an area just east of 54th Street and University Drive.

There were no witnesses, so deputies and the family are asking anyone to come forward with information.

The victim has been identified as Jose Rodriguez. As the investigation continues, Rodriguez's family is devastated over his death.

"I don't believe anyone should have to go through this," said Rodriguez's wife, Paige Rodriguez.

On June 2, Rodriguez's family gathered around the place where Rodriguez lost his life.

"He had a huge heart," said Paige. "He didn't deserve this."

Rodriguez was reportedly walking across the street on University Drive when a dark-colored vehicle struck him. The driver fled the scene, and Rodriguez was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez left behind six kids and Paige. The family now just wants to make sure they find the person responsible for the deadly incident.

"He wanted nothing but the best for everybody, and now, we need to show him he deserves the best."

A benefit car wash is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. at 7045 E. Main Street in Mesa.

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Suspect vehicle damaged, evidence left at scene

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

According to police, the vehicle is believed to have damage to its passenger side, bumper area hood, or doors. They also say the windshield may have sustained damage.

"Further investigation has revealed the paint chips found at the scene appear to match a Chrysler paint color named ‘Maximum Steel,’" MCSO said.

The following vehicles were manufactured from 2012 to 2020 with the same paint color: Chrysler 200 and 300, Dodge Journey, Dodge Caravan, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Dodge Dart, Dodge Durango, Dodge Grand Caravan, Jeep Compass, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Patriot, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Ram, and Chrysler Town and Country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS or 602-876-1011. If calling, you should reference report no. IR22013715.