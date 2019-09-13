Family of Ahwatukee 3-year-old girl who requires blood transfusions organizing blood drive to help save lives

A three-year-old Ahwatukee girl is living with a rare blood disorder that few people in the world have.

One might not know just by looking at three-year-old Adelyn Troutman, but she has to undergo a blood transfusion every three to four weeks just to survive.

"She was very sick when she was born," said Adelyn's mother, Kami Troutman. "She had almost no blood in her body. Deprived of oxygen."

At two months old, Adelyn was diagnosed with a rare disorder known as Diamond Blackfan Anemia. According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, it affects the bone marrow to create new blood cells, and only five to seven people per million people have it.

"She is more lethargic, tired, sleeping more. Her color is pale," said Kami.

So to avoid it getting to that point, every three to four weeks. Adelyn heads to the hospital for a transfusion. If she doesn't get it, her parents say she would not make it. She has already had 55 transfusions, and likely has to get blood transfusions the rest of her life.

Advertisement

(Courtesy: Kami Troutman)

Now, because Adelyn's parents realize how important it is to give blood, they want to save lives, just like others have done for their daughter. Her family is hoping to give back blood by holding a drive this weekend to save lives.

"The main goal is just to save as many lives as possible," said Adelyn's father, Matt Troutman.

The blood drive will be going on from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Desert Foothills United Methodist Church in Ahwatukee.