Family searching for justice after man was killed at Mesa apartment complex

Authorities are asking for the public's help, as they continue to search for the person responsible for killing a 45-year-old Mesa man.

The victim, identified as Aaron Fawcett, was shot at an apartment complex near Broadway and State Route 87. There is very limited information in this case, but as the investigation continues, Fawcett's family is calling for justice, as well as more information about what happened,

"He was taken too soon," said Fawcett's sister, Roberta Thomas. "He was always on a mission. Always a people person. He loved his two kids, his niece and nephew. He was always smiling. He was always happy. He would give anyone the shirt off his back, shoes."

Fawcett's family says he moved to Arizona two years ago from Connecticut to build a better life for himself. They say Fawcett was planning to move back home the day after he was killed.

"If anyone has seen anything -- I don't care if they think it is a stupid hit, a tip might be the piece of the puzzle we are looking for," said Thomas.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

