Suspect sought following police shooting at Little Caesars restaurant near downtown Chandler

By , Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated June 2, 2022 4:55AM
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police in Chandler say they are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting at a pizza restaurant Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on June 1 at around 7:15 p.m., at a Little Caesars near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, after witnesses reported that an armed man walked into the restaurant.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect pulled out his gun, and officers opened fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

"We are definitely combing with a fine tooth, and comb every single area, going through every alley, every nook and cranny," said Eva Zermeno with Chandler Police. "We are taking extra precaution. Checking everything."

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed that a man was taken into custody, however, police said he is not the main suspect, who is described as a Black man last seen wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130.

