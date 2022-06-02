Suspect in custody after Buckeye Police shooting; no officers hurt

article

A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Buckeye on June 2.

Buckeye Police say the shooting happened near Palo Verde Road and Southern after officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening another man.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred," officers said in a Twitter post. No details were released about what happened during the shooting or who had fired their gun.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested. His name was not released.