Suspect in custody after Buckeye Police shooting; no officers hurt

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
The scene of a shooting involving Buckeye police officers on June 2.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Buckeye on June 2.

Buckeye Police say the shooting happened near Palo Verde Road and Southern after officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening another man.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred," officers said in a Twitter post. No details were released about what happened during the shooting or who had fired their gun.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested. His name was not released.