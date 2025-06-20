Fatal collision at North Phoenix intersection leaves pedestrian dead

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Central Phoenix, Rio Verde/Salt River, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Fatal collision at North Phoenix intersection leaves pedestrian dead

By and
Published  June 20, 2025 11:54am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A pedestrian died in a vehicle collision at a North Phoenix intersection near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road.
    • Phoenix PD identified the pedestrian as 77-year-old Barbara Jean Greenwall.
    • The driver involved wasn't identified.

PHOENIX - On June 19, at around 9:00 p.m., officers arrived at a deadly collision involving a pedestrian at a North Phoenix intersection.

What we know:

It happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Thunderbird Road.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the pedestrian as Barbara Jean Greenwall, 77. 

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

"Greenwell was crossing Thunderbird Road, midblock, when she was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling westbound," said Phoenix PD Sgt. Robert Scherer.

He further added, "Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this collision."

Officers said the vehicle remained on the scene.

What we don't know:

The driver involved wasn't identified.

"Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation," said Sgt. Scherer.

Map of where the collision happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

