Fatal collision at North Phoenix intersection leaves pedestrian dead

The Brief A pedestrian died in a vehicle collision at a North Phoenix intersection near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road. Phoenix PD identified the pedestrian as 77-year-old Barbara Jean Greenwall. The driver involved wasn't identified.



On June 19, at around 9:00 p.m., officers arrived at a deadly collision involving a pedestrian at a North Phoenix intersection.

What we know:

It happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Thunderbird Road.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the pedestrian as Barbara Jean Greenwall, 77.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

"Greenwell was crossing Thunderbird Road, midblock, when she was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling westbound," said Phoenix PD Sgt. Robert Scherer.

He further added, "Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this collision."

Officers said the vehicle remained on the scene.

What we don't know:

The driver involved wasn't identified.

"Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation," said Sgt. Scherer.

Map of where the collision happened