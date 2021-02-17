Fatal crash partially closes Loop 202 near Kyrene Road

article

A fatal crash is blocking two of the lanes of the Loop 202 westbound near Kyrene Road, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation on Feb. 17.

The three-vehicle crash occurred early Wednesday morning, and the Dept. of Public Safety has confirmed that one person has died.

According to DPS, the incident began when a Dodge pickup truck rear-ended a Ford truck in the Kyrene exit lane on the freeway. The collision pushed the Ford pickup truck into the back of a semi car hauler in the nearby lane.

The driver of the Dodge died from his injuries. The other drivers involved were unharmed.

Drivers can still exit on Kyrene, but the right lanes are blocked.