Fatal shooting under investigation in West Phoenix neighborhood

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Central Phoenix, Rio Verde/Salt River, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
11
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Fatal shooting under investigation in West Phoenix neighborhood

By
Updated  June 19, 2025 11:57am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man shot in Phoenix dies at hospital

Man shot in Phoenix dies at hospital

The Brief

    • A man died in a shooting in a West Phoenix neighborhood near 17th Drive and Lane Avenue.
    • The victim has not been named.
    • No suspects have been named at this time.

PHOENIX - On June 18, after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived to a police investigation that involved a man shot in a West Phoenix neighborhood near 17th Drive and Lane Avenue

What we know:

Officers said they found a man in a nearby alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

"An adult male was detained on scene who admitted that he was involved in a fight with the victim which resulted in the victim being shot," stated Sergeant Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department. 

The area has since been reopened to the public.

What we don't know:

Phoenix PD has not named the suspect in relation to the shooting, or released the name of the victim.

Scherer further added, "Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation."

Map of the crime scene area

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews