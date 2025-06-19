Fatal shooting under investigation in West Phoenix neighborhood

The Brief A man died in a shooting in a West Phoenix neighborhood near 17th Drive and Lane Avenue. The victim has not been named. No suspects have been named at this time.



On June 18, after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived to a police investigation that involved a man shot in a West Phoenix neighborhood near 17th Drive and Lane Avenue.

What we know:

Officers said they found a man in a nearby alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

"An adult male was detained on scene who admitted that he was involved in a fight with the victim which resulted in the victim being shot," stated Sergeant Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department.

The area has since been reopened to the public.

What we don't know:

Phoenix PD has not named the suspect in relation to the shooting, or released the name of the victim.

Scherer further added, "Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation."

Map of the crime scene area