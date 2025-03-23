Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Williamson Valley Road near Levie Lane, which is northwest of Prescott.
At the scene, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies found a man and child dead. Another child died while on the way to the hospital.
A third child and three adults are in the hospital.
What they're saying:
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver, identified as Jesse Forman from Chino Valley, driving a Toyota 4-Runner carrying his 3 young children and the mother of the children, crossed over double lines and collided head-on with a Jeep SUV, carrying a woman in her 60s and her adult son. These individuals were also flown to a Flagstaff hospital with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
The sheriff's office is looking into what caused this crash, and if impairment and/or speed were factors.
"Traffic enforcement on Williamson Valley Road has been a priority for YCSO after recent complaints from the public. YCSO will continue to conduct more speed and driving enforcement in the area. The Sheriff’s office makes public safety a priority and emphasizes areas in the county that are known to have problems with reckless driving," the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
The names of the children were not released.