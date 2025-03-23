Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash

The Brief Two children and their dad were killed in a head-on crash in Yavapai County on March 22. Four others, including another child, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say the father, Jesse Forman, crossed over double yellow lines and was hit by a Jeep.



A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Williamson Valley Road near Levie Lane, which is northwest of Prescott.

At the scene, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies found a man and child dead. Another child died while on the way to the hospital.

A third child and three adults are in the hospital.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver, identified as Jesse Forman from Chino Valley, driving a Toyota 4-Runner carrying his 3 young children and the mother of the children, crossed over double lines and collided head-on with a Jeep SUV, carrying a woman in her 60s and her adult son. These individuals were also flown to a Flagstaff hospital with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is looking into what caused this crash, and if impairment and/or speed were factors.

"Traffic enforcement on Williamson Valley Road has been a priority for YCSO after recent complaints from the public. YCSO will continue to conduct more speed and driving enforcement in the area. The Sheriff’s office makes public safety a priority and emphasizes areas in the county that are known to have problems with reckless driving," the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The names of the children were not released.

Map of the area where the crash happened: