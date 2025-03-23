Expand / Collapse search

Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash

Published  March 23, 2025 3:28pm MST
The Brief

    • Two children and their dad were killed in a head-on crash in Yavapai County on March 22.
    • Four others, including another child, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
    • Investigators say the father, Jesse Forman, crossed over double yellow lines and was hit by a Jeep.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Williamson Valley Road near Levie Lane, which is northwest of Prescott.

At the scene, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies found a man and child dead. Another child died while on the way to the hospital.

A third child and three adults are in the hospital.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver, identified as Jesse Forman from Chino Valley, driving a Toyota 4-Runner carrying his 3 young children and the mother of the children, crossed over double lines and collided head-on with a Jeep SUV, carrying a woman in her 60s and her adult son. These individuals were also flown to a Flagstaff hospital with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is looking into what caused this crash, and if impairment and/or speed were factors.

"Traffic enforcement on Williamson Valley Road has been a priority for YCSO after recent complaints from the public. YCSO will continue to conduct more speed and driving enforcement in the area. The Sheriff’s office makes public safety a priority and emphasizes areas in the county that are known to have problems with reckless driving," the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The names of the children were not released.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source

  • The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

