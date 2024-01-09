Father of Ryan Whitaker, man killed by Phoenix PD, remains critical of department amid DOJ probe

It’s been two and a half years since the Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

The probe focused on a pattern of practice for five specific areas. As of Jan. 9, we're still waiting for the DOJ to release its findings.

One major priority for reform is the use of force.

‘They were pretty careless’

It’s been more than three years since Ryan Whitaker was shot and killed right in front of his doorstep.

His family says there's been no real healing and when asked if there’s hope that the DOJ investigation can lead to real reform for Phoenix PD, they say there is none.

Ryan Whitaker's dad, Alan Whitaker

Alan Whitaker has watched body cam footage from the May 21, 2020, shooting countless times.

Phoenix Police body camera footage taken near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard shows his son, Ryan Whitaker, getting a knock at his door after a neighbor complained about an alleged domestic disturbance in Ryan's apartment.

Ryan Whitaker

"For being police officers with a weapon, they were pretty careless," Alan said.

He’s speaking about officers John Ferragamo and Jeff Cooke.

When Ryan takes a step out, holding his gun, Cooke shoots him in the back, killing the 40-year-old father.

"His hands are definitely empty. The gun is inside the door and pointed away from everybody and that’s when he gets shot and goes down," Alan said.

The video shows Ryan placing his gun down on the floor while putting his hands up.

Scene of May 2020 Phoenix Police shooting of Ryan Whitaker

Officer Cooke was investigated and former Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams terminated him in July 2021. He was later reinstated by the city’s civil service board.

Several months before his termination, Ryan's family accepted a $3 million settlement from the city.

But, Alan says he wanted Officer Cooke criminally charged in his son’s death. That's something the county attorney’s office declined to do, saying prosecutors could not prove that Cooke’s decision to open fire was unreasonable.

"Even though they gave us some money, they’re still not admitting they made a mistake. Chief Williams never even called me and said, ‘I’m sorry your son is dead,'" Alan said.

This is just one of multiple lawsuit settlements with the city – worth millions.

Father loses trust in Phoenix PD

In 2018, Phoenix PD reached a high of 44 police shootings. Twenty-three of them turned fatal.

2017: 21

2018: 44

2019: 15

2020: 28

2021: 13

2022: 24

2023: 25

Since then, there have not been more than 30 police shootings in one year alone.

The department points to an expanded less-than-lethal force program and an updated use of force policy approved after taking in 800 comments from the public on the first draft as well as input from the DOJ.

Alan says his son looked up to law enforcement and even applied to be a Phoenix Police Officer.

The family’s perspective has since changed.

Alan admits, "So now I have a police department I don’t trust at all."