Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-and-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

On December 28, the Gilbert Police Department announced they are reopening four criminal cases. At least one of those cases involved a 16-year-old who was beaten outside an In-and-Out restaurant near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

This particular assault and robbery happened on August 18. Richard Kuehner tells FOX 10 his son went to pick up food from In-and-Out that night when a group of teens jumped out of a truck and started attacking his son.

Kuehner says his son started receiving threatening messages on Snapchat at the start of the school year. Keyner first notified his son's high school and then the Chandler Unified School District. Days later, the assault happened.

Kuehner's son suffered internal kidney damage and blood could be seen coming out of his mouth. His Nike shoes were also stolen.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. A week ago, Gilbert Police released photos of the teens believed to be involved in this assault, and they're asking for assistance in identifying them.

"I'm grateful that it's open and we're making some progress. But I'm also frustrated as a parent that something didn't happen sooner," said Kuehner. "If any of these kids are the same kids that attacked Preston [Lord] and they would have done the right thing, maybe Preston would be alive today. So I try not to think about that."

Kuehner says after the attack, he sent his son overseas for safety. So far, he's spent $15,000 on medical bills for his son.

Police have not connected this attack to the attack on Preston Lord or other cases involving teen violence in the East Valley, but they are still investigating.