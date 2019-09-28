FBI arrests former Arizona DPS employee

article

The FBI announced the arrest of a former employee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety as the result of a criminal investigation on Saturday.

DPS says prior to his arrest, Rene Algara was terminated by the department. Algara began his employment with AZDPS on February 20, 2016, and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Cochise County.

Algara is accused of money laundering and falsifying government documents.

The FBI says this remains an active investigation.