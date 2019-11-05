FBI arrests man accused of stealing armored Brinks truck, money

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man accused of stealing an armored Brinks truck along with the money inside has been arrested.

The FBI's Violent Crime Task Force arrested 23-year-old Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa without any issues on Monday. He was located near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix around 7:00 p.m.

Back in October, Tempe Police responded to a call at a Costco about a stolen armored Brinks truck. The truck was found shortly after, but Villa and the money were gone.

Officials say Villa is accused of conspiracy to commit theft, two felony theft charged and unlawful use of means of transportation.

The investigation is ongoing.