FBI asks for help solving 1994 missing persons, homicide case

The FBI is alerting the public in hopes of solving a 1994 case where a man was murdered and another went missing while working at a church on a reservation in Arizona.

On May 21 in 1994, Fred Joe Walking Badger and Aaron Leland Rivers Sr. were working at a church when they went missing from the Gila River Indian Community in Central Arizona.

A month later, the car they were riding in was found burned in the Gila River area.

Tragically, on Dec. 15, 1999, Badger's remains were found. He was identified through dental records.

As for Rivers Sr., he was never found.

The FBI on July 8 sent out a ViCAP alert to help the Bureau of Indian Affairs solve this case.

If you have any information on what happened to these two men, you're asked to contact Special Agent Aaron Summers at 833-560-2065 or aaron.summers@bia.gov.

No more information about this case was made available.