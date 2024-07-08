Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

FBI asks for help solving 1994 missing persons, homicide case

By
Published  July 8, 2024 6:49pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Aaron Leland Rivers Sr. and Fred Joe Walking Badger

The FBI is alerting the public in hopes of solving a 1994 case where a man was murdered and another went missing while working at a church on a reservation in Arizona.

On May 21 in 1994, Fred Joe Walking Badger and Aaron Leland Rivers Sr. were working at a church when they went missing from the Gila River Indian Community in Central Arizona.

A month later, the car they were riding in was found burned in the Gila River area.

Tragically, on Dec. 15, 1999, Badger's remains were found. He was identified through dental records.

As for Rivers Sr., he was never found.

The FBI on July 8 sent out a ViCAP alert to help the Bureau of Indian Affairs solve this case. 

If you have any information on what happened to these two men, you're asked to contact Special Agent Aaron Summers at 833-560-2065 or aaron.summers@bia.gov.

No more information about this case was made available.