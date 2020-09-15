FBI investigates drive-by shooting outside federal courthouse in Phoenix

A security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix, according to authorities.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting that happened outside of the Sandra Day O'Connor federal courthouse on Sept. 15.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, a vehicle was seen leaving the area near 6th Avenue and Washington Street.

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said in a statement that "multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest."

He said the officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor federal building.

"If you didn't think it could happen here, it just did," DiCiccio added.

If you have any information about this case, contact Phoenix PD: 602-262-6151.

The FBI will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.