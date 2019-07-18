FBI looking for woman missing within the boundaries of the Navajo reservation

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the FBI are asking for the public's help Thursday, as they search for a Native American woman who was last seen in late June within the boundaries of the Navajo Reservation.

According to a statement released Thursday, Jamie Lynnette Yazzie, 31, was last seen on the evening of June 30 in the area of Pinon, which is located about 125 miles (~201.17 km) northeast of Flagstaff. FBI officials are requesting any possible information regarding Yazzie's whereabouts, in addition to circumstances of her disappearance.

Yazzie is described by FBI officials as a Native American woman, 5'5" tall and weighing 230 lbs. She was described as a nursing assistant. Anyone with information on Yazzie's whereabouts should contact the FBI's Phoenix Office at (623) 466-1999.