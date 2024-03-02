FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

A wanted fugitive may be hiding out in Rocky Point or Phoenix and the FBI is asking anyone with information on him to give them a call.

David Young is 43, six feet tall and has brown hair. He's known to go by "Khaos," David DeWayne Young and DeWayne Young.

"David D. Young remains at large after Operation Ghost Busted took place on January 11, 2023, across Southeast Georgia. Young is charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang," the FBI said.

In December 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued after he was charged with "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance."

The FBI said it's believed Young has ties to Phoenix and to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts, call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.