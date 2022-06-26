FD: 20-year-old Phoenix man in extremely critical condition after being pull out of pool

article

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was pulled out of a pool on the night of Sunday, June 26, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

Rescue crews responded to reports of a drowning near 24th Street and Osborn Road around 5 p.m. That's where they found an unconscious man, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.

He's in extremely critical condition. Details about what led up to this incident haven't been released.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate.