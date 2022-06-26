Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
14
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:49 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:54 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

FD: 20-year-old Phoenix man in extremely critical condition after being pull out of pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Swimming pool (file) article

 

PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was pulled out of a pool on the night of Sunday, June 26, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

Rescue crews responded to reports of a drowning near 24th Street and Osborn Road around 5 p.m. That's where they found an unconscious man, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage. 

He's in extremely critical condition. Details about what led up to this incident haven't been released.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate.