FD: 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on SR 51 at Highland
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire says several people have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash where one vehicle rolled over.
The crash happened Saturday morning on State Route 51 near Highland
Fire officials say at least five people have been injured: one child is in stable condition, one woman is in serious condition, and three other adults are also in stable condition.
Traffic is backed up in the area as crews respond to the crash.
The crash is under investigation.