FD: Adult, minor injured in Peoria house fire

Two people were hospitalized on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Peoria.

Peoria-Fire Medical says the fire broke out at a home near 95th and Olive Avenues.

One adult suffered burns in the fire and one minor suffered possible smoke inhalation, the department said on May 4.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

