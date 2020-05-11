FD: Family displaced by wind-driven fire in west Phoenix

article

Firefighters say a family of four has been displaced following a wind-driven fire early Monday morning at a west Phoenix home.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responding to the home near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road encountered flames coming from the roof, which quickly spread to the attic due to the wind and began to threaten nearby homes.

Firefighters quickly went inside the home to fight the fire but were forced to pull out when a flash-over occurred.

A May-Day was called out when one firefighter could not be accounted for, but he was quickly found.

The family displaced by the fire is working with Phoenix Fire Department crisis response units.

No firefighters were injured.