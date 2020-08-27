FD: Man seriously injured in North Phoenix apartment fire

article

Firefighters say a man in his 50s has been hospitalized in serious condition following a first-alarm fire at a North Phoenix Apartment complex.

According to Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded on August 27 to the complex located near Cactus Road and North Paradise Village Parkway for reports of smoke and fire coming from a balcony.

Once at the scene, firefighters encountered a fire on the first and second floors. Crews searched the building and found a man in his 50s suffering from smoke inhalation.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No firefighters were injured.

