Three people, including a 5-year-old boy, are in critical condition after a crash on 71st Avenue and Thomas, fire crews said on May 4.

Firefighters responded to the area Tuesday afternoon and found a two-vehicle accident, officials said.

A man and woman in their 30s, along with the 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

