Female shot near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Westgate Entertainment District that sent a female to the hospital Sunday night.

It happened in the 9000 block of West Hanna Lane just before 9:30 p.m, according to the department. A female was found on scene with a shooting injury, but she's going to be OK.

The suspect is on the loose, police say, and is believed to have fled on foot then got picked up by a driver.

There is no further information.