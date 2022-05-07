FHP: Woman killed while chasing her loose dogs on I-95

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

FHP: Woman killed while chasing her loose dogs on I-95

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
DOT article

(DOT)

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol reports a woman from Mims was killed on Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-95 between Oak Hill and Edgewater. 

Troopers say the woman had stopped on the right shoulder of I-95 SB to switch places with the passenger because she was tired. During that process, the two dogs in the car got out and ran into the lanes of traffic. While trying to catch the dogs, the woman was hit by another vehicle driven by a man from Orange City heading south. She was pronounced dead on scene. 

The dogs were recovered safely.

FHP arrived at the scene and will investigate the incident.