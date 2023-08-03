Fiery semi crash closes I-10 in Tonopah

A fiery crash involving several semi trucks has shut down Interstate 10 in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The westbound lanes are closed at milepost 98, officials said. Drivers are able to exit at Wintersburg Road and detour around the closure.

Troopers say four semis were involved. One of them caught fire, and officials say that it may have caused a brush fire.

There is no estimated time to reopen. It's unknown if anyone was hurt.