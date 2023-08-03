Expand / Collapse search
Fiery semi crash closes I-10 in Tonopah

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:23PM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

TONOPAH, Ariz. - A fiery crash involving several semi trucks has shut down Interstate 10 in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The westbound lanes are closed at milepost 98, officials said. Drivers are able to exit at Wintersburg Road and detour around the closure.

Tonopah semi crash

A fiery crash involving several semi trucks shut down Interstate 10 in Tonopah on Aug. 3, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. (KSAZ-TV)

Troopers say four semis were involved. One of them caught fire, and officials say that it may have caused a brush fire.

There is no estimated time to reopen. It's unknown if anyone was hurt.