Fight between roommates leads to deadly north Phoenix shooting: police

The Brief A man died at the hospital after being shot on Nov. 27 near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The victim was not identified. Another man was detained in connection to the shooting. He was released pending the investigation.



A shooting in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon left a man dead.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 27 near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a fight between roommates and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not identified.

A second man who was at the scene was detained.

"The scene was processed and the man detained was interviewed," police said. "He was ultimately released pending the ongoing investigation."

Police say the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.