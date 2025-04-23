Expand / Collapse search

Fight breaks out at Buckeye elementary school; 4 arrested

Published  April 23, 2025 5:52pm MST
Fight at Buckeye school ends in 4 arrested

The Brief

    • Four people, including a man, were arrested following a fight at a Buckeye elementary school around 4 p.m. on April 23.
    • Police say the fight broke out as school was being dismissed.
    • The man involved in the fight reportedly had a gun on him.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police responded to a fight at Freedom Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon as school was being dismissed.

The April 23 fight resulted in the arrests of four people, three teens and a man who was reportedly found with a gun. Buckeye Police say the juveniles are not students.

The suspects were not named, but police say the fight involved two girls, 15 and 17, a boy, 17, and a 19-year-old man.

Police say no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the gun was loaded.

There's no word on what caused the fight.

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of where the school is:

The Source

  • The Buckeye Police Department

