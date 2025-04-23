Fight breaks out at Buckeye elementary school; 4 arrested
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police responded to a fight at Freedom Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon as school was being dismissed.
The April 23 fight resulted in the arrests of four people, three teens and a man who was reportedly found with a gun. Buckeye Police say the juveniles are not students.
The suspects were not named, but police say the fight involved two girls, 15 and 17, a boy, 17, and a 19-year-old man.
Police say no one was hurt.
What we don't know:
It's unknown if the gun was loaded.
There's no word on what caused the fight.
No names have been released in this incident.