This Filipino villager was nailed to a cross for the 35th time on Good Friday

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

This Filipino villager was nailed to a cross for the 35th time on Good Friday

By Daniel Miller
Published  March 29, 2024 10:05am MST
Religion
FOX TV Digital Team
Crucifixion-reenactment.jpg article

Philippine Christian devotee Ruben Enaje performs his 35th re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga province on March 29, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

MANILA, Philippines - A Filipino villager participated in a unique Good Friday tradition by being nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time. 

Ruben Enaje, a carpenter and sign painter, played the role of "Christ" in a reenactment of the Way of the Cross. He told the Associated Press he was dedicating the ritual to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea. 

The 63-year-old man was among 10 people nailed to wooden crosses as hundreds of spectators watched. 

RELATED: Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday 2024

According to the AP, the real-life crucifixions resumed in 2023 after a three-year pause because of COVID-19. The annual religious performance attracts tourists in three rural communities in the Pampanga province, north of Manila.

Enaje told the AP in a phone interview Thursday that he has thought about stopping his involvement in the ritual because of his age but explained that he couldn’t turn down requests from villagers for him to pray for their sick family members. 

RELATED: Easter 2024: Why is holiday so early this year?

During the reenactments, Enaje and other participants wear thorny crowns of twigs and carry heavy wooden crosses on their backs for over half a mile as other village actors dressed as Roman centurions hammer 4-inch stainless steel nails through their palms and feet as they place them upward on wooden crosses for 10 minutes as crowds pray and take pictures. 

Others walk barefoot through village streets and beat their bare backs with sharp bamboo sticks and pieces of wood.

According to the AP, this grisly exhibition reflects the Philippines’ unique brand of Catholicism, which combines church traditions with folk superstitions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 