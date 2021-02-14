FilmBar, Phoenix Art Museum partner up to show movies outdoors

article

The Phoenix Art Museum has had a film program for years, but because of the pandemic, they haven't been able to use their theater.

Meanwhile, the FilmBar in downtown Phoenix also hasn't been able to show their movies in their venue. So the two art institutions have decided to collaborate to give Valley residents a proper outdoor movie viewing experience.

"FilmBar needed an outdoor space to continue to offer films," said Nikki DeLeon with the Phoenix Art Museum. "We had an outdoor space, but didn't have any of the equipment, ability or expertise."

So far, the collaboration has been a big win-win for both parties.

"It was the perfect opportunity to give a little mutual aid to each other, and that's how the partnership was born," DeLeon said.

The partnership allows audiences to experience arthouse, international and independent films. They'll show eight different films for the next four months, and capping capacity at 50 people per showing to ensure social distancing.

"I really encourage other institutions in the Valley and other organizations, if they can, to find ways to partner with other institutions to help provide relief to each other as we kind of navigate the effects of the pandemic," DeLeon said.

Tickets can be purchased on the Phoenix Art Museum's website: https://tickets.phxart.org/search/filmbar