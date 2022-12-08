Fire breaks out at Phoenix strip mall; no injuries reported

Firefighters were busy Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the intersection of 21st and Glendale Avenues.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from one of the businesses in the strip mall.

The incident was upgraded to a first-alarm fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters were busy on the morning of Dec. 8 when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

